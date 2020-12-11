Tartu Christmas Fair goes ahead following coronavirus safety protocols

Tartu's annual Christmas fair will take place on Saturday (December 12) and vendors will be following safety protocols to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Sellers at the Christmas market will be placed along Küüni Street and in the park at a sufficient distance to ensure that sellers and buyers are dispersed, and security staff will ask buyers to keep their distance in the queues.

It is strongly recommended that Christmas market participants also wear a mask outdoors.

Manager of Tartu Turg Rene Kiis said the sellers will be offering townspeople local handicrafts and food stuffs that cannot be found in regular shops: "I am delighted to report that there will be many sellers coming to trade at the outdoor fair. In consultation with the Health Board, we decided that an open-air market will allow local life to continue."

Alo Lilles, head of Tartu's Business Development Department, said: "This past year has been a difficult one, and small producers and traders have not had many opportunities to sell their products. Maarjalaat showed that both traders and visitors are interested, and that a fair can also be organized in compliance with safety requirements. I am pleased that Tartu Turg is doing its best and that the long tradition of the Tartu Christmas Fair is able to continue. I remind visitors that we have a responsibility to prevent the spread of the virus and that we must remain at home if we are sick."

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As well as the fair, the Christmas Village of Light and an ice skating rink have been installed on Tartu's Raekoja plats.

