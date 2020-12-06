news

Food bank facing squeeze as demand continues to rise

Toidupank food donation deposit box.
Toidupank food donation deposit box. Source: ERR
Volunteer food bank Toidupank is running out of stock as customers have risen by around a third since the pandemic began in March, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Saturday night.

Toidupank director Piet Boerefijn told AK that while Toidupank has seen a 30 percent rise as the economic effects of the pandemic continue, stores, the organization's main source of foodstuffs, have been able to donate 10-20 percent more than earlier.

"We're getting the food, but not enough," Boerefijn told AK.

Toidupank has around 10,000 customers per week nationwide, Boerefijn said.

Toidupank's website is accepting donations, and food itself can be donated at participating stores (see their site). The organization plans a food collection drive next week.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

