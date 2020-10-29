Gallery: Concerned citizens petition cabinet meeting with 100 cakes

A group of citizens set up a cake stall in front of the "superministry" building in Tallinn, calling for awareness from the government of the need to stand up on behalf of all Estonians.

The cakes totaled 100 and reference Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' (Center) recent sugary gift to finance minister Martin Helme (EKRE) following a government rift last week.

The group called itself "anxious citizens", set out the table ahead of the prime minister and the rest of the cabinet arriving for the regular Thursday meeting, usually held at the Stenbock House.

The group say that no party, NGO, interest group or other organization is behind the event, merely concerned citizens calling for the support of all, and posing the question whether "government by cake" was the best solution for the country.

The cakes played on an incident last week when Ratas' office sent a cake to Martin Helme as a conclusion to a cabinet split following remarks made in the international media by interior minister Mart Helme (EKRE) – Martin's father – that gay people in Estonia ought to relocate to Sweden, where the atmosphere may be kinder to them.

A call to action issued by the group this week read: "Dear Jüri Ratas. Recognition for a hard week's work can come in the form of a cake. However, if this work has caused harm to a lot of people, was it really the right thing? Let these cakes be food for thought."

The organizers say they have made contact with volunteer food donation organization Toidupank, so recipients of unwanted cakes or any leftovers can quickly be donated to those in need, to avoid any waste.

