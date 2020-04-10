ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Toidupank gets three new vans, boosting work in provincial Estonia

Toidupank's new vans.
Toidupank's new vans. Source: ERR
Volunteer-staffed food bank organization Toidupank has been donated three vans, which will help its activities during the coronavirus emergency situation, ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Thursday night.

The vans, which also contain refrigerators, will be used in Toidupank's eastern and southern districts of Estonia, and were obtained following a charity dinner, "Lapsed söönuks", held last September, well before the emergency situation began.

The vans can transport meat, fish and dairy products, which Toidupank says are in dire shortage in more peripheral areas of the country.

Toidupank's Kristjan Peäske told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that the charity dinner, which included an art auction, had raised €45,000.

"It is good to do good, and here the backbone of the Estonian catering world have come together, with this opportunity to give back a share of their success story," Peäske, who owns Tallinn's "Leib" restaurant, said.

"We have now made a round trip of Estonia via our "circle of kindness", and in the autumn we want to help Toidupank in the west of Estonia," she added.

Toidupank has been experiencing difficulties in supplying food to those in need due to the coronavirus restrictions making collection more difficult and surpluses from both supermarkets and eateries less voluminous at precisely a time when the number of Toidupank clients is growing.

The organization is accepting donations; more information is here.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

food banktoidupankcharities in estoniacoronavirusestonian charity
