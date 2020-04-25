Rural affairs minister: No reason to fear decrease in food supply

Aid measures approved by the government on Friday also include support for farmers for the summer and fall periods in addition to spring, and there is no reason to fear a decrease in food supply, Estonian Minister of Rural Affairs Arvo Aller said on Saturday.

Aller said that he was pleased to note that spring sowing activities are underway and that preparations for ensuring food supply for Estonia for the fall will be carried out successfully.

"With regard to the coronavirus, there isn't much of it in rural areas due to sparser population density and the 2+2 rule is definitely followed in agricultural work," he said.

Aid measures endorsed by the government on Friday will bring over €200 million to rural affairs, which serves as great recognition to farmers as well as the government, which sees the long-term perspective and is prepared to implement all these measures also during the summer and fall periods in addition to spring, Aller said.

A mitigating measure in the form of excise duty cuts can also be expected to take effect in early May.

"Food production continues, and food industries are continuing their day-to-day operations. There are no signs of food supply or production volumes decreasing. The amount of goods at stores is sufficient – let us make lists before going shopping and buy as much as we need," Aller said and encouraged people to opt for domestically produced goods.

