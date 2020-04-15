ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Amendment to allow 600 foreign workers to stay in Estonia until end of July ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Tending cucumbers.
Tending cucumbers. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

The change will allow foreigners who have lost their job to work in agriculture, with people who match these criteria numbering around 600 today. The opportunity will remain until July 31.

The coalition council made a proposal on April 7 to allow all foreign workers in Estonia whose work permits are set to expire during the coronavirus emergency situation to continue working in the agricultural sector.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said during Riigikogu Question Time on Wednesday that workers who meet these criteria number around 600. "There are roughly 600 or a couple dozen more people who can help our agricultural sector, definitely now, during what is the busiest time," Ratas said when answering the question of opposition Reform Party MP Urmas Kruuse.

Kruuse said that according to the Estonian Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce, agricultural producers need around 2,000 workers they cannot find on the local labor market. The Reform MP also pointed to an assessment by Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise according to which Estonia needs foreign workers to ensure food security.

"I understand when you say that 600 is not enough. While I do not understand it when people say that 600 is nothing. It is definitely more than what we had around 10 days or two weeks ago. Back then, all seasonal workers – talking about agriculture, forestry and fishing – were supposed to leave the country after their nine- or twelve-month work periods expire," Ratas said.

Ratas said companies will find additional workers from among thousands of Estonians who have lost their jobs recently.

"Over the past two or three weeks, around 2,000 Estonians have registered as unemployed. Of course, we cannot say everyone who loses their job in a different sector will go to work in agriculture. It might be logistically impossible or people might simply be living in urban environments. But I believe that quite a few people who are out of work today will turn to the agricultural sector to help out with seasonal work and feed their families that way, perhaps even stay there," the PM said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

jüri ratasurmas kruuseforeign workers in estoniacoronavirus effects on economyseasonal workersriigikogu question time
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:10

Restrictions still not introduced on selling land to foreigners

15:56

Amendment to allow 600 foreign workers to stay in Estonia until end of July

15:50

Two-thirds of people hospitalized diagnosed in hospital

15:35

Hotels offer accommodation to doctors and quarantining possibilities

15:16

Popov: Kuressaare will benefit from decision to move patients to mainland

14:48

ICT sector exploring ways to help vital sectors

14:29

Ministry not to extend operation of Paldiski-Sassnitz shipping route

13:51

Librarians to read newspapers in Estonian and Russian to senior citizens

13:31

Several smaller schools across Estonia to close this fall

12:56

Tallinn reducing length of nightly street lighting

12:27

Private media want monthly €1 million campaigns to replace lost revenue

12:00

Health Board: 29 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise to 35

11:56

Tallinn closes subsidized store to give premises to food bank

11:28

Head of EHIF: Treatment bills have not decreased significantly

11:05

Kaja Kallas: Psychologists, economists should be on Scientific Council

10:41

Two Defense Forces members injured in traffic accident during exercise

10:14

Unemployment is growing fastest among young people

09:50

Labor market changes must be taken into account in Ida-Viru county

09:31

Kaljulaid and President of Ukraine discuss coronavirus and reform progress

09:11

Three patients transferred to mainland from Kuressaare Hospital

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: