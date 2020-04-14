ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Government trying to reach workers movement agreement with Finland ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Passengers at Tallinn ferry terminal.
Passengers at Tallinn ferry terminal. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The ministries of foreign affairs and the interior are trying secure free movement of workers between Estonia and Finland, similar to the agreement already in place between Latvia and Estonia. Movement has been temporarily halted after restrictions were put in place to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Finland suspended all people entering from abroad due to the coronavirus crisis from last Saturday. This is a problem for Estonia as thousands of workers, sometimes known as pendulum workers, travel back and forth to live and work between the two countries. The restrictions only do not apply to people who work in healthcare or transport goods. 

Veiko Kommusaar, undersecretary of internal security, law enforcement and migration policy at the Ministry of the Interior, told ERR: "The free movement of services and workers is guaranteed with Latvia. We are also trying to achieve this with Finland. At the same time, the solution largely depends on the level and prognosis of the virus,"

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said consultations are held with Finland every week at the level of working groups which discuss issues related to the crisis. "But, so specifically, the reopening of cross-border movement of workers has not yet been discussed," counsellor in the communications department Kairi Saar-Isop told ERR.

There are no in-depth meetings like this with Latvia as the movement of workers is already guaranteed there, she noted.

Kommusaar said: "The situation in Estonia and neighboring countries is constantly changing and we also react constantly according to the situation. Decisions to end restrictions of the emergency situation are made by the government and if quick decisions are needed, by the Prime Minister as the head of the emergency situation."

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) told ERR representatives of the Nordic and Baltic countries have agreed to start exchanging information on crisis exit strategies but the movement of workers will not be raised in the next few days.

"We have exchanged general information to work with the Latvian and Finnish foreign ministers on the exit strategy. Have we agreed on anything? No, certainly not, because all countries are still in the growth phase of the virus, although this growth has slowed down. But it is definitely wise to cooperate," said Reinsalu.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

finlandcoronavirus
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:34

Riigikogu committee briefed on regulation compensating first sick days

19:02

Committee chair: No mistakes can be made directing money to those in need

18:27

Government trying to reach workers movement agreement with Finland

17:54

Tallinn uses drones to inform people about coronavirus restrictions

17:31

Ratas: Estonia not leaving emissions trading system

16:56

Pirita district council reject plans for Merivälja pier

16:28

Gallery: Hundreds submit photos to National Museum 'My Parish' contest

15:51

NATO jets intercept four Russian military aircraft in Baltic airspace

15:32

Enterprise Estonia maps out country's PPE, disinfectant producers

14:55

Package sorters kept busy by high volumes of packages

14:29

Spring Storm exercise to be restricted to Central Training Area this year

13:57

Pärnu mayor requests €12 million for new bridge from state budget

13:31

Internal Security Service director: I wouldn't worry about May 9

12:52

Narva Hospital reopens renovated emergency room

12:36

Survey: People perceiving coronavirus as clear threat

12:01

Kuressaare Hospital COVID-19 patients to be transferred to mainland

11:37

State has paid wage compensation for 3,900 Estonian companies

11:06

Russian youth engagement, migration, china flagged in KAPO's 2019 yearbook

10:54

Health Board: Deaths from coronavirus rise to 31

10:10

Hundreds of hectares of forests cut down due to bark beetle

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: