ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Cooperation needed in abolishing coronavirus restrictions, says Põlluaas ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE).
President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE). Source: Riigikogu
News

Speaking at a video conference on Thursday, the speakers of the parliaments of the eight countries belonging to the Nordic-Baltic cooperation format NB8 underlined the need for closer parliamentary cooperation in planning the abolishing of restrictions established to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The situation and the measures implemented nationally differ by country, but the participants of the NB8 video conference discussed the stabilization of the situation, and also said that their countries remained cautious in mitigating restrictions, according to a Riigikogu press release. Nonetheless, they remained hopeful that restrictions could be eased in May, allowing for the possible step-by-step return to life as it was before the spread of the virus.

President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) emphasized the need to strengthen the exchange of information and cooperation between countries and parliaments in coordinating crisis exit strategies.

"We all live in the same world, and each decision we make has an impact on our neighbors, the economy, the movement of our people and their working in neighboring countries," Põlluaas said.

He pointed out that regional cooperation is essential for all countries in order to make exiting the crisis as fast and smooth as possible, a point with which the other participating parliament speakers agreed.

The speakers also exchanged experiences in organizing their parliaments' telework, as well as discussed the possibility of holding electronic sittings in national parliaments. Also underlined was the importance of democracy in times of crisis, the need for debate as well as preserving the capability to work in all situations. Further cooperation, upcoming meetings and possible future mutual visits were discussed as well.

The Nordic-Baltic cooperation format NB8 has brought together Finland, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania since 1992. Estonia is the primary coordinator of the NB8 this year.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

nb8henn põlluaascoronavirusexit strategy
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:42

Family doctor: I'm seeing an unusual amount of unusual pneumonia lately

17:16

Government committee OKs gradual reinstatement of scheduled medical care

16:49

University of Tartu cancels all graduation ceremonies

16:18

Reinsalu: Stronger support needed for global ceasefire

15:51

Nõgene: LHV loan offer to Tallink highway robbery

15:27

Estonia third country to join Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund

14:55

Three-quarters of positive coronavirus tests in Harju County from Tallinn

14:28

Health Board: We have seen coronavirus spread through stairwells

14:06

People infected with coronavirus must comply with mobility restrictions

13:36

Helme nominates interior ministry adviser as foreign trade, IT minister

13:24

Estonia boosts coronavirus aid to Italy and Spain with cash donation

12:56

Employers Confederation: Paying wage compensations should be extended

12:42

Mart Helme recalls foreign trade, IT minister from government Updated

12:01

Health Board: Coronavirus cases rise to 1,459, two more deaths confirmed

11:31

Six students at University of Tartu dorm test positive for coronavirus

11:04

Tallink to lay off 550 employees in Latvia

10:32

KredEx will allocate €100 million for reconstruction of houses

10:01

Party ratings: Reform most popular, Center increases lead over EKRE

09:33

State should borrow within its budget and consider extending working week

09:03

State has yet to receive any damages claims from pharmacy chains

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: