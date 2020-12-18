Health Board: 654 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

654 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed and four people died in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Friday. The 14-day infection rate is 505.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

327 cases were recorded in Harju County and 265 of those were in Tallinn. There were 191 cases reported in Ida-Viru County, 37 in Pärnu, 31 in Tartu, 13 in Võru County, nine in Lääne-Viru County, seven in Rapla County, five in Põlva County and four in Saare County. Hiiu and Jõgeva counties had three each, Järva and Valga counties two each and Lääne County one. 19 cases had no information in the Population Register.

In total, 6,193 tests were analyzed which gives a positive rate of 10.6 percent.

As of Friday morning, 324 people were being treated in hospital.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

