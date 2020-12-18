Health Board: 654 new coronavirus cases, four deaths ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A message of Tallinn's Old Town Christmas tree which says
A message of Tallinn's Old Town Christmas tree which says "No to covid in 2021". Source: Ellina Katšan/ ERR
News

654 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed and four people died in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Friday. The 14-day infection rate is 505.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

327 cases were recorded in Harju County and 265 of those were in Tallinn. There were 191 cases reported in Ida-Viru County, 37 in Pärnu, 31 in Tartu, 13 in Võru County, nine in Lääne-Viru County, seven in Rapla County, five in Põlva County and four in Saare County. Hiiu and Jõgeva counties had three each, Järva and Valga counties two each and Lääne County one. 19 cases had no information in the Population Register.

In total, 6,193 tests were analyzed which gives a positive rate of 10.6 percent.

As of Friday morning, 324 people were being treated in hospital. 

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:47

Defense Forces' new Rahe automatic rifle to make debut in Mali

12:14

Lasnamäe's coronavirus rate comes from high population density

11:42

41 percent of accidents take place in parking lots

11:14

Narva Hospital's head of intensive care department dies from coronavirus

11:09

Health Board: 654 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

10:42

Physician: No reason to go looking for COVID-19 vaccines on the internet

10:15

Draft law would bar ministers from working in same field for one year

09:38

SVT: Estonia, Finland and Sweden support new M/S Estonia dives

09:12

PPA to issue redesigned passports starting next year

08:46

Study: Recovered covid patients still have health problems six months later

08:22

Statistics: Number of people living in relative poverty falls

17.12

Government extends quarantine regulations until February 2021

17.12

Statistics Estonia: Remote working increased rapidly during covid-19 crisis

17.12

Kiik: Estonia ready to start coronavirus vaccinations on December 27

17.12

University of Tartu among best in emerging Europe, Central Asia

17.12

Gallery: Riigikogu's remote session and Santa Claus comes to visit

17.12

Elering leaves Tootsi wind farm without favorable support scheme

17.12

Tartu developing age-friendly living environment

17.12

State to support passenger shipping companies with €20 million

17.12

Amendment to exempt e-cigarette liquids from excise duty passed

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: