Health Board: 301 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, three deaths

A coronavirus social distancing sign outside Niguliste Church in Tallinn.
A coronavirus social distancing sign outside Niguliste Church in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Three people died and 301 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed in Estonia in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Tuesday.

There were 163 cases recorded in Harju County with 132 in Tallinn. Forty-four cases were reported in Ida-Viru County, 27 in Pärnu County, 25 in Tartu County, 11 in Rapla County, six in Järva County and five in Hiiu County and four in Võru County. There were three each in Põlva and Valga counties and two each in Jõgeva, Viljandi and Saare counties. Four cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 4,591 tests were analyzed in the last 24 hours giving a positive share of 6.6 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 465.77 per 100,000 people.

313 people are being treated in hospital and 19 patients are using ventilators. It has previously been said capacity for coronavirus patients in Estonian hospitals is between 350 and 400.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

Editor: Helen Wright

