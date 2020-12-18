Narva Hospital's head of intensive care department dies from coronavirus ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Narva Hospital.
Narva Hospital. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
The head of the anesthesiology and intensive care department of Narva Hospital Aleksandr Tšernjonok has died from the coronavirus disease, the Society of Anesthesiologists of Estonia said on Thursday.

The society said: "The Society of Anesthesiologists of Estonia and the doctors' community of Estonia have experienced a big loss. A highly esteemed doctor and specialist, the head of the anesthesiology and intensive care department of Narva Hospital Aleksandr Tšernjonok, who lost the fight with the coronavirus disease, has passed."

A representative for the society said Tšernjonok had been a kind and hardworking colleague who always supported staff in his department. He worked in the department until he fell ill with the virus.

In April, a careworker working at Kuressaare Hospital during the height of the island's emergency situation died of coronavirus.

Editor: Helen Wright

