State gives family of Narva doctor who died from coronavirus €50,000

The state has agreed to support the family of a doctor who worked at Narva Hospital who died after contracting coronavirus with €50,000.

Last Thursday (December 17) it was announced the head of the anesthesiology and intensive care department of Narva Hospital Aleksandr Tšernjonok had died after contracting the coronavirus.

The allocation of funds shall be made by the government after the Ministry of Social Affairs has submitted an appropriate request to the Ministry of Finance.

A representative from Society of Anesthesiologists of Estonia said Tšernjonok, 75, had been a kind and hardworking colleague who always supported staff in his department. He worked in the department until he fell ill with the virus.

In April, a careworker working at Kuressaare Hospital during the height of the island's emergency situation died of coronavirus. The state also supported her family with €50,000.

