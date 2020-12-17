Government extends quarantine regulations until February 2021 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Road sign on Liivalaia street in Tallinn reading
Road sign on Liivalaia street in Tallinn reading "Stay at Home!" in Estonian and Russian. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The government decided on Thursday to extend quarantine restrictions for patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and people in close contact with them until February 1, 2021.

Coronavirus patients are not allowed to leave their place of residence from the time they are diagnosed as having coronavirus until they are recovered. The only exceptions are when referred by a healthcare professional or a police officer, or in the event of an emergency that puts the person's life or health at risk.

A permanent place of stay is also considered to be a hotel, guest apartment, shelter services or a safe house.

The quarantine period is 14 days and close contacts can take a test on day 10, which if negative allows them to stop isolating. For a COVID-19 patient quarantine ends when a doctor has deemed them not infectious. 

A person with no symptoms of illness who has had close contact with a diagnosed person may exceptionally leave their home if the person is getting everyday essentials near their place of residence. Additionally, a person who has had close contact with a diagnosed person may be outdoors, if the person completely avoids contact with other persons.

Exceptionally, a person who has had close contact with a diagnosed person may leave their place or residence or a permanent place of stay, if the person is a healthcare professional in order to perform urgent duties by a decision of their employer.

The exception also applies to an individual deemed as a close contact who is performing urgent duties by a decision of their employer and upon the advice of the Health Board, without whom the performance of a task of the state or a local government would be impossible. The same exception is also prescribed for a person who ensures the continuity of a vital service.

If a person who has had close contact with a diagnosed person decides to leave their home under those exceptional circumstances, then they must carefully monitor their health and take all possible measures for preventing the spread of the disease.

Editor: Helen Wright

