Health Board: 287 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed, seven deaths

According to data from the Health Board, 287 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours with seven deaths also recorded. The 14-day infection rate per 100,000 inhabitants is now 516.11.

A total of 3,126 tests were analyzed over the last 24 hours, making the rate of positive tests among all tests 9.2 percent.

According to the population registry, 196 of the new cases were discovered in Harju County with 157 of them in Tallinn. 18 new cases were diagnosed in Tartu County and 16 cases were found in Ida-Viru County.

14 cases were found in Pärnu County, with 13 added to Rapla County. Six cases were diagnosed in Järva County, five cases were diagnosed in Lääne-Viru County. Another three cases were added in Lääne County and two were discovered among people registered to live in Viljandi County.

One case each was diagnosed in the following counties: Saare, Võru, Põlva and Hiiu.

Ten cases did not have any information in the population registry, normally referring to the persons being foreigners.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 516.11, according to data from the Health Board.

Seven people infected with the coronavirus died over the last 24 hours. A total of 171 people infected with the coronavirus have died in Estonia.

374 people receiving treatment in hospital, 31 in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 374 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 18 under assisted breathing. There are 31 patients in intensive care.

A total of 3,126 coronavirus tests were analyzed over the past 24 hours, with 287 returning positive and 2,839 negative – a positive rate of 9.2 percent. There have been 585,915 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 22,083 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

13,677 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 3,248 (23.7 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 10,429 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were seven deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 171 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 516.11 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For additional data, also visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

"Let's keep Estonia open!"

The Health Board launched a new campaign called "Let's keep Estonia open!" ("Hoiame Eesti elu avatud!"), which calls for the people of Estonia to follow five basic principles:

Stay at home if you have fallen ill;

Stay at least two meters away from other people;

Wear a mask in crowded places;

Wash your hands diligently;

Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone;

Get your information from reliable sources, such as kriis.ee, the Health Board or contact the free 1247 helpline.

The spread of coronavirus in Estonia is extensive and rapid, which means that it is possible to get infected anywhere in which you may come in contact with others.

If possible, choose electronic channels and online services for running your errands. Run as many of your errands as possible via electronic channels which will allow you to avoid unnecessary contact with others and reduce the risk of your being infected.

If you experience any symptoms, please stay at home.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

