Study: Only 60 pct of Estonians willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Vaccine (photo is illustrative).
Vaccine (photo is illustrative). Source: NIAID/Flickr/Creative Commons
News

The willingness of Estonian people to be vaccinated against the coronavirus has remained around 60 percent, according to data from the Ministry of Social Affairs; however, for the purpose of returning to a pre-crisis situation, more people would have to be immunized against the virus, Postimees reports.

The number of people will be vaccinated has not changed over the three months the ministry has been conducting the surveys. Even though the Estonian people's trust in vaccines is high and coverage with most vaccination types in the national immunization scheme was over 93 percent in 2019, people are more cautious about the COVID-19 vaccine, citing concerns over the side effects of the vaccine as reason due to it having been developed quickly. 

17 percent of the respondents did not have an opinion on COVID-19 vaccines. 24 percent would not get immunized against the virus, among whom 15 percent do not trust COVID-19 vaccines, 6 percent did not deem getting vaccinated necessary and 3 percent were against any kind of immunization.

Andres Merits, professor of applied virology at the University of Tartu and member of the government's anti-COVID-19 research council, said that other states' experience shows that in order to return to a pre-crisis situation, approximately three quarters of the population would need to be immunized. 

He said based on what we have seen in places where the coronavirus has been completely out of control, some 75 percent of the population may end up contracting the virus.

Merits added the vaccine has not been tested on children or expectant mothers, which means it must not be administered to them.

"These groups cannot be vaccinated by default, which means that the percentage must be higher in other groups, close to 100 percent," Merits said, adding that the virus would be able to continue spreading among younger people.

"Those who do not get the vaccine, particularly if they're elderly, will take on a serious risk," he noted. 

"Even if we've vaccinated 50-60 percent of our adults and 90 percent of our at-risk groups, life will become much more normal, but it won't go back to what we'd really want it to be," Merits said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:36

Estonian minehunter Admiral Cowan arrives at home port

13:39

Study: Only 60 pct of Estonians willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19

12:34

Health Board: 561 new coronavirus cases, two deaths Updated

12:30

Foreign minister: Brexit brings important travel and trade changes

10:33

Police: Almost 90 percent of Ida-Viru residents wearing masks in public

09:27

President appoints new first-tier judges

18.12

Tallinn to temporarily suspend subscription to PBK's Russian programs

18.12

Lithuania's average wage rises above Estonia's

18.12

Tanel Kangert and Janika Lõiv chosen as cyclists of the year

18.12

Harju County local municipalities want to get a part of speeding fines

18.12

Environment minister: Dismissed forestry committee not compromise-oriented

18.12

Safety authorities: M/S Estonia ferry sinking needs further investigation

18.12

Meteorologist: We'll have to celebrate Christmas without snow

18.12

From the casino to the tax and customs board: New director revealed

18.12

Tallinn and Tartu city councils endorse budgets for 2021

18.12

Number of elderly coronavirus patients in hospitals has risen

18.12

Narva Hospital's head of intensive care department dies from coronavirus Updated

18.12

First influenza case of winter season registered in Estonia

18.12

Health Board: 654 new coronavirus cases, four deaths Updated

18.12

Estonia's all-time best male tennis player Jürgen Zopp retires

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: