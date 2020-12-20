Elderly to get flu vaccine for free next fall ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Immunization passport.
Immunization passport. Source: ERR
News

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik has signed changes to the national immunization plan that will see people 65 and older vaccinated for the flu free of charge starting on October 1.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need to protect elderly people who are also the most vulnerable risk group of the flu. That is why we will offer free flu shots for people 65 years of age and older starting on October 1, 2021 in order to curb the number of cases and premature deaths," Kiik explained.

The Health Insurance Fund has been paying for flu vaccination in general and special nursing homes since 2019.

Doses of vaccine for immunization of nursing homes were procured by the state in 2019 and 2020. Vaccines for the rest of society came from the pharmacy network.

"Experience from this cold season suggests that current deliveries of vaccines might not be enough to cover risk groups. That is why it is sensible to ensure immunization of the elderly," Kiik added.

Free flu shots for the elderly will start from the 2021/2022 flu season.

Changes will also give more healthcare workers the right to administer vaccines. All providers of independent nursing services who have immunization training will be allowed to administer vaccines.

The 2018/2019 flu season saw an estimated 45,000-55,000 cases, with 1,662 people hospitalized due to severe cases and 57 deaths.

A total of 92,529 people or 7.02 percent of the population (including 10.2 percent elderly) were inoculated during the 2018/2019 flu season.

Ca 135,000 people or 10.2 percent of the population (coverage of the elderly at 15.1 percent) were inoculated during the 2019/2020 flu season.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:13

Tõnis Saarts: Year without substantial debates

15:50

UT rector: Universities short €75-80 million for free higher education

14:23

Reform MP diagnosed with COVID-19

13:10

Elderly to get flu vaccine for free next fall

12:32

Day brings 579 COVID-19 cases, four deaths Updated

12:00

Estonians buy more clothes than Latvians and Lithuanians

10:35

Vaccinating some nursing home clients could prove problematic

09:05

USA closes Danske Estonia money laundering investigation

07:58

Eesti Energia CEO says concentrating on nuclear energy pointless

19.12

FBI keeping an eye on Baltic branches of Swedbank, Danske, SEB

19.12

Sweden seeks new probe of M/S Estonia ferry wreck after 25-year ban

19.12

Estonian minehunter Admiral Cowan arrives at home port

19.12

Study: Only 60 pct of Estonians willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19

19.12

Health Board: 561 new coronavirus cases, two deaths Updated

19.12

Foreign minister: Brexit brings important travel and trade changes

19.12

Police: Almost 90 percent of Ida-Viru residents wearing masks in public

19.12

President appoints new first-tier judges

18.12

Tallinn to temporarily suspend subscription to PBK's Russian programs

18.12

Lithuania's average wage rises above Estonia's

18.12

Tanel Kangert and Janika Lõiv chosen as cyclists of the year

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: