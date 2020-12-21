Foreign minister: QR vaccination pass could restore travel freedom

For vaccinations to ensure the return of travel worldwide, an international standard of confirming vaccinations must be created, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa). Estonia has launched an initiative for that standard to be a vaccination pass QR-code.

In an interview given to daily Eesti Päevaleht (link in Estonian), Reinsalu said that working out Estonian politics is the priority in restoring travel freedom. "There is the question of how do we handle someone who is vaccinated. It would be logical that they would not have to stay home as a close contact, they should not be subject to the rules and have to stay at home after returning from travel," the foreign minister said.

"We are interested in achieving this international standard and it would also be an opportunity for our tourism to return," Reinsalu added.

According to Reinsalu, it will likely be a vaccination pass accessible via QR-code, as a proof on paper is primitive: "But Estonia has launched an initiative on the WHO (World Health Organization - ed.) level to have a worldwide vaccination pass. There is a QR-code, countries look it over and then we could move. And that is how we would restore freedom," the foreign minister noted.

--

