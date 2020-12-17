Kiik: Estonia ready to start coronavirus vaccinations on December 27 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Social affairs minister Tanel Kiik (Center).
Social affairs minister Tanel Kiik (Center).
News

Estonia will be ready to start vaccinating residents against COVID-19 on December 27, Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) said on Thursday.

Kiik said at the government's press conference that Estonia is prepared to start vaccinations at the end of December and that an EU marketing authorization for a vaccine is a prerequisite to starting vaccinations. 

The minister said hospitals have made preparations and the state has drawn up lists of the people to be vaccinated first. 

He said the first batches of vaccine to arrive in Estonia will probably be small and will be used only for hospital staff. Next, vaccination will start in care homes.

Work is also underway to bring forward the issuance of the marketing authorization for the vaccine of vaccine manufacturer Moderna, Kiik added.

The social affairs minister also echoed Deputy Director General of the Health Board Mari-Anne Härma who said on Wednesday that the infection rate in Estonia is stabilizing.

Kiik said the number of people infected with the coronavirus has been slowing down in recent weeks. He said last week the growth of new cases was 8-10 percent compared to previous weeks where there have been increases of between 20 percent and 50 percent.

The minister called on everyone not to hold parties this Christmas and to follow social distancing rules so life can start returning to normal in January.

"If we work harder at Christmas and we can do it all, I'm sure the new year will be brighter," he said.

The graph below shows the number of new cases of coronavirus diagnosed each week. It is part of ERR News' weekly round-up which is released every Monday and discusses the previous week's data.

Ratas, Reinsalu: Declaring emergency situation was never discussed in fall

The possible declaration of a second emergency situation in Estonia was never discussed this fall, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said at the government's press conference on Thursday. 

Ratas said that the government makes its decisions in very close collaboration with the scientific advisory council and that on this Tuesday, the council wished to evaluate the impact of the new restrictions first.

"The government has not discussed declaring an emergency situation," the premier said. 

Reinsalu meanwhile said that an emergency situation as such is not a tool for combating the virus. He said the decision to declare an emergency situation was made in spring because at the time the country did not have necessary laws and other legal tools for resolving the crisis. 

"This is not the situation that we have at present," Reinsalu said.

The foreign minister also noted that the possibility to declare an emergency situation has never been discussed in the government in the fall.

The government at a sitting on Thursday agreed to allocate close to €2.5 million to the Health Board for SARS-CoV-2 testing, COVID-19 vaccine cold chain management and additional extraordinary costs.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:56

Government extends quarantine regulations until February 2021

16:27

Statistics Estonia: Remote working increased rapidly during covid-19 crisis

15:54

Kiik: Estonia ready to start coronavirus vaccinations on December 27

15:22

University of Tartu among best in emerging Europe, Central Asia

14:52

Gallery: Riigikogu's remote session and Santa Claus comes to visit

14:19

Elering leaves Tootsi wind farm without favorable support scheme

13:53

Tartu developing age-friendly living environment

13:26

State to support passenger shipping companies with €20 million

12:54

Amendment to exempt e-cigarette liquids from excise duty passed

12:27

Medical students helping alleviate hospitals' nursing shortage

11:49

Omniva: Estonians have ordered twice as many packages as in 2019

11:25

Health Board: 733 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed, four deaths

11:22

Narva still in the midst of power vacuum

10:54

'Esimene stuudio': Party chairmen debate coronavirus restrictions

10:28

Riigikogu passes law changing rent regulations

09:54

Universities hope to stop distance learning in spring semester

09:26

Reform's 'hate speech' draft bill voted out of Riigikogu

08:55

Tikhanovskaya to ERR: Europe took too long approving sanctions

08:28

Social ministry would offer elderly flu vaccines for free

16.12

Peterkop: No legal obstacles for MS Estonia investigation

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: