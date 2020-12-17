Health Board: 733 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed, four deaths

According to data from the Health Board, 733 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours with four deaths also recorded. The total number of cases has now eclipsed 20,000, with 20,004 people having been diagnosed with the coronavirus since March.

A total of 6,116 tests were analyzed over the last 24 hours, making the rate of positive tests among all tests close to 12 percent.

According to the population registry, 393 of the new cases were discovered in Harju County. 193 cases were found in Ida-Viru County with 21 new cases diagnosed in Tartu County.

28 cases were found in Pärnu County, with 19 added to Rapla County. 12 cases each were diagnosed in Järva and Lääne-Viru counties. Another nine cases each were added to Võru and Jõgeva counties.

Six cases each were discovered in Lääne and Valga counties, five were diagnosed in Viljandi County. Another four cases were opened for people registered in Põlva County and the remaining four cases were split between Hiiu and Saare counties.

12 cases did not have any information in the population registry, normally referring to the persons being foreigners.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 491.88, the Health Board says.

Four people infected with the coronavirus died - a 67-year-old man, a 75-year-old man, an 80-year-old woman and a 94-year-old woman. A total of 164 people infected with the coronavirus have died in Estonia.

323 people receiving treatment in hospital, 31 in intensive care

As of Thursday morning, 323 people are receiving treatment in hospital with eight under assisted breathing. There are 31 patients in intensive care.

12,533 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 2,930 (23.4 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 9,603 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For additional data, also visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

"Let's keep Estonia open!"

The Health Board launched a new campaign called "Let's keep Estonia open!" ("Hoiame Eesti elu avatud!"), which calls for the people of Estonia to follow five basic principles:

Stay at home if you have fallen ill;

Stay at least two meters away from other people;

Wear a mask in crowded places;

Wash your hands diligently;

Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone;

Get your information from reliable sources, such as kriis.ee, the Health Board or contact the free 1247 helpline.

The spread of coronavirus in Estonia is extensive and rapid, which means that it is possible to get infected anywhere in which you may come in contact with others.

If possible, choose electronic channels and online services for running your errands. Run as many of your errands as possible via electronic channels which will allow you to avoid unnecessary contact with others and reduce the risk of your being infected.

If you experience any symptoms, please stay at home.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

