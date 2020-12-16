Tartu researchers highlight additional COVID-19 symptoms ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Coronavirus testing at Tallinn Airport.
Coronavirus testing at Tallinn Airport. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Analysis by medical researchers of the University of Tartu indicates that focusing solely on respiratory symptoms may mean that COVID-19 is diagnosed late or left undiagnosed.

For people older than 50, more attention must be paid to diarrhoea and fever without cough or runny nose.

Based on the data of the seroepidemiological study KoroSero-EST-1 conducted in Saaremaa and Õismäe district of Tallinn, medical researchers from the University of Tartu analysed the symptoms of people who had antibodies to the coronavirus and people who did not. Of the 1,960 subjects, 73 had developed antibodies and 1,887 had not.

Research Fellow of Medical Microbiology of the University of Tartu Hiie Soeorg said that one of the main symptoms connected to COVID-19 – fever – had been reported by half of people with antibodies and about one third of people without antibodies.

The other main symptom, a cough, had been reported by 43 percent of people with antibodies and 70 percent of people without antibodies. Having a Runny nose was reported by 57 percent of people with antibodies and 69 percent of people without antibodies and sore throat by 36 percent and 62 percent, respectively.

What is significant, however, is the occurrence of diarrhoea: it was reported by approximately one third of people with antibodies and less than a quarter of those who did not have antibodies.

The analysis of the symptoms of 157 people who had suffered from an acute respiratory disease showed that people with antibodies reported sore throat and cough less frequently than people without antibodies.

Among people who had antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, only one person in five had had an acute respiratory disease, meaning that most of them did not experience that.

"Looking at 55 people older than 50, we noticed that the existence of antibodies mostly correlated with having diarrhoea and fever and not having a runny nose and cough," said Soeorg.

"The importance of diarrhoea as a symptom among people older than 50 reveals that if we focus solely on respiratory symptoms, infection with coronavirus may be diagnosed late or left undiagnosed," Soeorg said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:07

Health Board: 590 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, three deaths

10:59

Lutsar on closing schools: It is not the best idea

10:50

Party ratings: Support for Reform drops below 30 percent

10:35

11 proposals shortlisted for next nationally important funded project

10:08

Bank of Estonia: Estonia's economy is doing better than expected

09:37

PPA increases monitoring of border crossers' quarantine compliance

09:07

Nationwide census testing begins on December 30

08:35

Tartu researchers highlight additional COVID-19 symptoms

08:05

Second reading of marriage referendum draft scheduled for January 11

07:50

Two Estonian government ministers in quarantine Updated

15.12

Irja Lutsar: Number of infected set to grow rather than fall

15.12

Tartu nominated for environment and climate award

15.12

Audit Office: Trains will not travel at 160 km/h any time soon

15.12

Psychologist joins government's scientific advisory council

15.12

Kiik: 100,000 people to get coronavirus vaccination in Q1 2021

15.12

President promulgates 2021 State Budget Act

15.12

Land Board starts preparations for land tax hike

15.12

Health Board: 301 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, three deaths Updated

15.12

Health Board worried about rise in coronavirus after distance learning ends

15.12

Lack of specialists leaves more than 8,400 children without study support

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: