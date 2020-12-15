Government allocates nearly €190,000 for vaccine storage ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

On Tuesday, the government allocated €187,740 for the organization of a system for the handling of COVID-19 vaccines, including maintaining a cold chain and avoiding deterioration of the vaccines.

As the government unveiled its national vaccination plan, with the aim of starting vaccinations in January, there is still an optimistic scenario of vaccinations starting in the last days of December. But as vaccines are most likely to reach the Health Board's wares in early-January, it is estimated that the first people to receive a vaccine in Estonia will do so in January.

To ensure the safe logistics and maintenance of the vaccines in question, the Health Board must be equipped with the necessary equipment and accessories by January.

Of the close to €190,000 allocated by the government for vaccine storage, €83,000 will go to necessary investments to acquire universal freezers and so-called ultra-cold freezers, both capable of negative temperatures of 86C.

The remaining funds will go toward the purchase of thermal boxes, temperature and humidity data loggers, dry ice, saline solution, syringes-needles and CO2 detectors to ensure optimal conditions in storage rooms.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

