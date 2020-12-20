Day brings 579 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

A total of 5,285 initial tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus were carried out in Estonia in the past 24 hours of which 579 or almost 11 percent were positive, data from the Health Board reveals. Four people died.

Harju County say 356 new cases, Ida-Viru County 106, Tartu County 35, Rapla County, 15 and Pärnu County 15 new cases.

Lääne-Viru County got 13, Võru and Järve counties nine, Viljandi County five, Saare, Lääne and Valga counties two and Põlva County a single diagnosis. Sixteen people diagnosed lacked a registered place of residence.

Four people with COVID-19 died over the past 24 hours, putting the total casualties at 174.

As of Sunday, December 20, 340 patients are being treated in hospitals 18 of whom are on respiratory support and 30 in intensive care units, up from 331 total people hospitalized, 17 on respiratory support and 29 in the ICU a day earlier.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people now stands at 523,1 (up from 505.88 24 hours earlier).

