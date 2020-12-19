561 cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Saturday. The 14-day infection rate is 505.88 per 100,000 inhabitants.

An 82-year-old man and a 93-year-old woman died due to coronavirus in the last day. A total of 170 people infected with the coronavirus have died in Estonia.

357 cases were diagnosed in Harju County, 73 in Ida-Viru County, 38 in Tartu County, 24 in Lääne-Viru County, 17 in Pärnu County, 12 in Järva County, eight in Võru County, seven in Põlva County and five in Rapla County.

There were three each in Jõgeva, Lääne, Saare and Viljandi counties and one each in Hiiu and Valga counties. There were six tests with no information in the population register.

In the last day 5,942 tests were analysed giving a positive rate of 9.4 percent.

As Saturday morning, 331 patients who have COVID-19 are being treated in hospital and 17 patients are using ventilators. Twenty-four patients were discharged from hospital, five patients were transferred to a non-COVID-19 unit, and five further patients were transferred to another hospital. Forty-one new COVID-19 cases were opened in total.

Hospitals have closed a total of 1,120 cases relating to COVID-19 which involved 1,096 people. 13,049 people have recovered from COVID-19.

In total, 21,219 people (3.7 percent) have tested positive for coronavirus since February and 577,314 tests have been carried out.

Situation by region

More than 29,000 people are monitored by the Health Board across Estonia.

The Northern Regional Department is monitoring 18,300 people and 3,684 are infected.

The Eastern Regional Department is monitoring more than 6,000 people, of whom 1,637 are infected.

The Southern Regional Department is monitoring over 3,000 people and 658 infected people.

The Western Regional Department is monitored by approximately 1,800 people, 364 of whom are infected.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

