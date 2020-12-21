Coronavirus round-up: December 14-20

Last week 3,699 cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in Estonia - almost 500 more than the previous week. There were 27 deaths, the highest in a single week so far.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus in Estonia from the last week and put it in one place.

This round-up is released every Monday, because the results for Sunday of the previous week are released on Monday morning, only making it possible to analyze the previous week's results after the data has been reported.

You can find the following graphs below:

The total number of new cases diagnosed by week;

New cases by day for December 14-20;

New cases by county by week;

New cases compared with deaths and hospital releases;

Total number of positive and negative tests by week;

Deaths by age group.

The data has been taken from the Health Board and we downloaded it from Koroonakaart which publishes data every day in English, Russian and Estonian.

Our "Coronavirus in Estonia: All You Need to Know" guide also provides an overview of total cases by county, the daily rate of new cases, and includes a breakdown of all the restrictions so far. We update this page daily.

In the graphs below, you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking on the colored dots below. The data points are (mostly) dated with each Monday's date.

Overview

New cases by week: 3,699 new cases were diagnosed last week across Estonia and there were 27 deaths. As Estonia's number of cases are still increasing, both the number of deaths and cases set new records.

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik said coronavirus vaccinations will start on December 27 and priority lists are being drawn up.

All travelers to Estonia - except those from Iceland -must quarantine on arrival and flights to and from the UK have been suspended until the end of the year after reports of a new more infectious mutation of the coronavirus.

Ida-Viru County is still struggling to cope with the outbreak of coronavirus but police have said 90 percent of people are wearing masks.

A study carried out by researchers at the University of Tartu show that many people who were diagnosed with coronavirus in the spring still have health concerns six months later.

The Health Board is monitoring over 28,800 people and the 14-day infection rate is 516.11 per 100,000 compared to 457.72 a week ago (December 14).

The Health Board has also issued advice to help keep people safe over the Christmas period.

New cases by day December 14-20: The highest number of new cases reported last week was 733 and the lowest 287. No new records were set for high numbers of cases recorded on a single day, which is currently 760. However, there were 27 deaths which is the highest figure in a single week so far.

New cases by county: There were new cases reported in every county last week, you can see exactly how many and where on the map below. The majority of the new cases were diagnosed in Harju, Ida-Viru, Tartu and Pärnu counties.

Similar to last week, cases rose in Harju County but fell or plateaued in Tartu and Ida-Viru County. Cases doubled in Pärnu County for the second week in a row.

Harju County's cases rose to 2,139 from 1,775 - the first time more than 2,000 cases has been diagnosed in the county in a single week and there was an increase of more than 350 cases, a similar number to the increase the week before. The vast majority of cases - 1,689 - were diagnosed in Tallinn and the rest were recorded throughout the county.

Tartu County's cases rose from 198 to 217.

Similarly to the week before, Ida-Viru's County's number of cases stayed at roughly at the same level with 699 cases compared to 706 the week before. The week before that 736 cases were reported in the county.

Pärnu County's cases doubled for the second week in a row from 86 to 168. The week before cases almost doubled from 44 to 84.

Saare County's cases rose to 20 from 14. Võru County saw a drop from 68 to 48.

The Health Board has stopped publishing data about outbreaks, so it is not possible to tell where outbreaks are taking place or in what circles.

You can add or take away data from the graph by clicking on the colored dots at the bottom. The six counties included on the graph have the highest numbers of cases in total.

Hospital releases: 131 people were released from hospital last week, 10 more than the week before. Currently, 381 people are being treated in hospital and health experts has said there is only capacity to treat between 350 and 450 people.

Positive and negative tests by week: There were 37,056 tests analyzed last week, 3,699 positive and 33,357 negative. This is the second-highest number of tests carried out in a single week.

The level of testing has remained steady over the past month, with more than 30,000 tests being carried out every week.

The significant rise in tests over the past six weeks is because the Health Board now reports all tests analyzed on a single day not just primary tests.

Deaths

Deaths by week: Last week 27 people died due to coronavirus in Estonia, the highest number in a single week.

Deaths by age and gender: Last week 11 women died and 16 men. The age and gender data is published by the Health Board every day and has been republished below.

The majority of people - 16 - were in their 80s and 90s. The 44-year-old man who died on December 19 is the youngest person to have died of coronavirus in Estonia. In total, 181 people have died.

December 14: an 82-year-old woman, a 72-year-old man, and an 82-year-old man

December 15: an 80-year-old woman, an 85-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman

December 16: a 67-year-old man, a 75-year-old man, an 80-year-old woman, and a 94-year-old woman

December 17: a 66-year-old man, a 74-year-old man, an 81-year-old man, and an 86 year-old woman

December 18: 82-year-old man and a 93-year-old woman

December 19: a 90-year-old woman, an 83-year-old woman, a 73-year-old man, and a 44-year-old man

December 20: a 70-year-old man, a 74-year-old woman, a 76-year-old man, a 77-year-old man, an 82-year-old man, an 88-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man.

Coronavirus highlights December 14-20:

"Let's keep Estonia open!"

The Health Board launched a new campaign called "Let's keep Estonia open!" ("Hoiame Eesti elu avatud!") this week, which calls for the people of Estonia to follow five basic principles:

Stay at home if you have fallen ill;

Stay at least two meters away from other people;

Wear a mask in crowded places;

Wash your hands diligently;

Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone;

Get your information from reliable sources, such as kriis.ee, the Health Board or contact the free 1247 helpline.

The spread of coronavirus in Estonia is extensive and rapid, which means that it is possible to get infected anywhere you may come in to contact with others.

If possible, choose electronic channels and online services for running your errands. Run as many of your errands as possible via electronic channels which will allow you to avoid unnecessary contact with others and reduce the risk of your being infected.

If you experience any symptoms, please stay at home.

Download 'HOIA'

Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

Note to readers

Feedback is welcome, as are suggestions for data we can show or stories we can tell. Email: helen.wright@err.ee

--

