Bank of Estonia: Estonia's economy is doing better than expected

Estonia's economic growth in 2020 will be negative but the outlook is better than initially feared during the emergency situation in the spring, Governor of the Bank of Estonia Madis Müller said on Wednesday.

Speaking on ETV's morning show "Terevision" before the publication of the central bank's economic forecast later today, Müller said: "In Estonia, our lives and economy were less affected by the virus and restrictions than European countries on average. The target markets in northern European countries also did better."

Müller said the coming months will be quite difficult due to the second wave of the coronavirus and the subsequent new restrictions but the economy should be able to recover quickly.

"In the summer, we saw how quickly Estonian companies and the economy were able to recover as the virus receded," he said, but added not all sectors had been hit with the same force, such as the tourism industry which is still struggling.

The Bank of Estonia's forecast shows unemployment will rise in the first half of 2021 but is likely to slow down when the vaccine arrives. After that, the economy will start to recover when restrictions are lifted.

"The average salary will not decrease even this year," Müller said. "The lives of the Estonian people will continue to improve in the coming years and incomes will grow."

In 2019, Estonia's GDP growth was 4.9 percent, GDP volume €28 billion and consumer price index growth 2.3 percent. Unemployment was at 4.4 percent.

Last December, before the pandemic, the Bank of Estonia forecast 2020's GDP growth to be 2.3 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!