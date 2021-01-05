Unemployment benefits rise significantly for 2021

Unemployment benefits in Estonia have risen for 2021, with the maximum level receivable over €400 per month higher than last year's figure. The minimum rate has also risen.

Whereas the maximum amount permissible in unemployment insurance benefits was €1,656.33 per month in 2020, the current ceiling is €67.30 unemployment insurance benefit per calendar day for the first hundred days, or €2,086.30 for 31 calendar days.

From the 101st day of a period of unemployment, that rate now stands at €44.87 per calendar day or €1,390.97 for 31 calendar days, BNS reports.

Minimum unemployment compensation rises

This year's unemployment allowance also significantly higher. Instead of the earlier 35 percent, it now stands at 50 percent of the previous year's minimum wage.

This makes the daily rate of unemployment allowance now €9.42 per day. The 31-fold daily rate of support is now €292.02, compared with a little over €189 last year.

The minimum daily rate of compensation – registered unemployed individuals in Estonia are always guaranteed a minimum sum in unemployment benefit – this year stands at €9.73, making the minimum compensation for 31 calendar days now €301.63, compared with €279 last year.

Unemployment Insurance Fund also to provide support for study, starting a business

The rate changed automatically for those who were already receiving unemployment allowance, BNS reports, from January 1.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) will also provide up to €6,000 in support for starting a business, again a rise on last year, and academic support has also risen, with employed persons and jobseekers alike able to receive €292 per month for study, if the course is in a specialization needed on the labor market.

Employers can also now obtain support for ICT training for their employees, BNS reports.

