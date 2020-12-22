Kiik: Government discussing new coronavirus restrictions

The government will discuss additional coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday afternoon as the virus is spreading quickly in Estonia, Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) said.

Speaking to ERR, Kiik said: "We can see that the spread of the virus in Estonia continues to increase, mostly in the Tallinn and Harju County areas. It is important to reduce people's daily movement and to spend this Christmas in a close family circle and not to attend crowded events."

He said there are no specific restrictions on the table at the moment but discussions will continue with members of the government and the scientific advisory council today.

The council are most concerned about the high and rapid infection rate in Harju County.

Kiik said education restrictions will also be discussed but no decisions have been made agreed upon.

On Tuesday morning, the head of the government's advisory council Professor Irja Lutsar said the spread of the coronavirus in Ida-Viru County has stabilized, but it is still growing in Tallinn and Harju County.

A big concern is the number of coronavirus cases being caught in hospitals and the number of patients being admitted.

When asked if the same type of measures applied in Ida-Viru County should now be applied in Harju County she said she could not say.

"The scientific council is discussing the situation with the government today, we will see how the situation develops," she said.

Currently, the vast majority of stores, entertainment establishments and schools are closed in Ida-Viru County.

The below graph shows the number of cases recorded each week in the counties which have the highest number of infections in total.

You can add or take away data from the graph by clicking on the colored dots at the bottom.

This graph is part of ERR News' weekly round-up of coronavirus news and data.

