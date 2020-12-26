Two deaths and 446 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Saturday. The 14-day infection rate is now 550.35 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Two new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving a 78 year-old man and an 88 year-old woman. Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 204 people in Estonia in total.

The majority of cases - 249 - were diagnosed in Harju County and 193 of those were recorded in residents of Tallinn.

Fifty-five cases were diagnosed in Lääne-Viru County, 44 in Ida-Viru County, 20 in Tartu County, 19 in Pärnu County and 13 in Järva County. There were seven cases each in Jõgeva and Viljandi counties, six in Rapla County, five in Valga County, three in Võru County, two each in Hiiu and Saare counties and one each in Lääne and Põlva counties. Twelve cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 3,093 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 14.4 percent.

As of Saturday morning, there are 407 patients being treated for coronavirus in hospital. Thirty-eight patients are in intensive care and 23 of those are using ventilators.

A total of 15,321 people in Estonia have recovered from COVID-19. The cases of 11,413 people have been closed (75.5 percent of the total) and, in the case of 3,908 people (25.5 percent), more than 28 days have passed since they tested positive and the individuals concerned are not being treated in hospital, meaning that they are awaiting confirmation of their recovery.

Since developing the capability of testing for coronavirus in spring 2020, over 611,200 tests have been analyzed in Estonia in relation to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The number of positive initial test results amounts to 25,027 individuals or 4.1 percent of the total.

Situation by region

The Health Board is currently monitoring over 27,000 people

The northern regional department is monitoring over 16,800 people, of whom 4,359 have fallen ill.

The eastern regional department is monitoring over 5,500 people, of whom 1,599 have fallen ill.

There are over 3,000 people who are being monitored by the southern regional department, of whom 673 have fallen ill and the number of people who are being monitored includes 46 infected people from the northern region.

There are over 1,700 people who are being monitored by the western regional department, of whom 432 have fallen ill.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

