Day brings 370 new coronavirus cases

The Health Board reports that 2,498 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours of which 370 or 14.8 percent were positive.

Data from the population register suggests Harju County saw the most new cases at 226 of which 183 in the capital Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County got 57, Lääne-Viru County 16, Pärnu County 15 and Tartu and Võru Counties 11 cases each.

Hiiu and Rapla counties saw five and Järva, Viljandi and Valga counties four cases each. Three new cases were diagnosed in Lääne County, with Saare, Põlva and Jõgeva counties seeing one new case. Six people who tested positive did not have a registered place of residence in Estonia.

The case rate per 100,000 people of the last 14 days is 552.08, with the relative importance of initial positives in all tests at 10.7 percent.

As of Sunday morning, 420 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospitals, with 42 people in intensive care units and 25 on respiratory assist.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!