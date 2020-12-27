Gallery: Coronavirus vaccine reaches Ida-Viru County

The first shipment of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Ida-Viru County Central Hospital from the Health Board's Tallinn warehouse on Sunday morning.

The van carrying the vaccine drove to the hospital in the Ahtme district of Kohtla-Järve, with vaccination of front-line medical staff set to begin in the Järve Tervisemaja at 11 a.m.

Immunization will also begin at 11 a.m. in Tallinn and Tartu.

