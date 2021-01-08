Regional daily: Rakvere Hospital council members received vaccines

At a time when many frontline workers have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus and physicians are awaiting the next shipment of vaccines, council members of Rakvere Hospital received their injections already, Virumaa Teataja writes.

Virumaa Teataja (link in Estonian) did not have any specific information on whether or not all medical staff of Rakvere Hospital have received a vaccination, but the staff has written up an inquiry to the hospital board to ask why so-called regular citizens were vaccinated.

On Wednesday and Thursday, at least four hospital council members were vaccinated: chairman Toomas Varek, Mihkel Juhkam (Rakvere city council chairman), Peep Vassiljev (Rakvere municipality council chairman) and Einar Vallbaum (Viru-Nigula municipality elder).

"Yes, I have been vaccinated, I will not dispute it. They offered me the chance, the Rakvere hospital board offered. I come to the hospital every week and belong to the risk group myself," hospital council chairman Toomas Varek admitted.

Rakvere Hospital board chairman Ain Suurkaev told the newspaper that Rakvere Hospital is vaccinating their staff and the non-medics who received a vaccination are part of the hospital's council.

