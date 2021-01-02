Next batch of coronavirus vaccines to arrive in Estonia in coming week

A second batch of nearly 10,000 Pfizer/Biontech coronavirus vaccines is due to arrive in Estonia next week.

Eike Kingsepp, media adviser at the Health Board (Terviseamet), told ERR that a consignment of 9,750 doses of coronavirus vaccine will double the volume received from that company on December 26.

A total of 2,487 people in Estonia have received their first coronavirus inoculation thus far. The procurement is part of a pan-EU tender for coronavirus vaccines, which has seen several companies either agreeing a contract with the European Commission or in the process of negotiation.

The volume of doses shipped to Estonia should increase over the coming few weeks, BNS reports, as the lion's share of front-line health-care workers in Estonia are planned to be immunized by the end of January.

The objective of inoculating against COVID-19 is to protect at-risk groups who are either more likely to contract the coronavirus or more likely to suffer severe effects if they do contract it.

The goal is to prevent and reduce the number of virus cases and deaths, reduce the burden on the health-care system and the economy, and ensure the normal functioning of society.

Vaccination will be made available as a matter of priority to health-care professionals and employees of health-care institutions, care home staff and residents, and people over the age of 70, and also those with certain diagnoses who may suffer from COVID-19 more severely due to their health situation.

As soon as a sufficient quantity of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Estonia, inoculations will be made available to other target groups, and ultimately the entire population.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!