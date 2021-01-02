Health Board fines bar €1,500 for violating coronavirus restrictions

The Health Board has issued a €1,500 fine to company Music Nights OÜ, operator of Urban Bar in Tallinn, for violating restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Health Board had previously initiated supervision proceedings against the company after establishing that it had not been follow the coronavirus restrictions.

Üllar Lanno, director general of the Health Board, said the aim of the proceeding was to draw the company's attention to the violation committed and to direct the company to follow the requirements imposed by an order of the government.

"As a result of the supervision proceedings, we issued a precept to the company by which we obligated the company to observe valid requirements for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19," Lanno said.

A joint inspection by the Health Board and the Police and Border Guard Board on December 18 revealed the requirements set forth in the precept had not been fulfilled. Again, a gathering involving a large number of people was taking place on the premises of Urban Bar, where the organizers had not seen to the dispersion of people or made sure that masks are worn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!