Heads of care institutions demand public apology from Health Board chief

The Advisory Chamber of Heads of Estonian Care Institutions describes an interview Director of the Health Board Üllar Lanno recently gave to daily Postimees as unprofessional and derogatory and demands a public apology.

The advisory chamber writes in a letter send to the Ministry of Social Affairs and the Health Board that the director's allegations are incompetent and a generalization, as well as that applying them to the entire field is irreparably damaging.

"You publicly accuse care homes of failure to comply with healthcare requirements and guidelines. You directly accuse them of negligence as concerns their work and residents. You claim that while nursing homes have personal protection devices and guidelines, they are not being complied with. You even suggest that basic hand hygiene has been neglected," the chamber writes.

Heads of care institutions consider Lanno's claims insulting, defamatory and unacceptable under any circumstances but especially when coming from a high-ranking state official at the height of a healthcare crisis where the country should stick together and exhibit mutual understanding and togetherness, the chamber notes.

Heads of care homes and other institutions write that nursing homes were the first places where the obligation to wear masks and other strict healthcare measures were ordered and complied with. The association adds that care homes are doing everything in their power to comply with all guidelines and protect both residents and staff.

The spring emergency situation saw residents of care homes cut off from human contact by order of the state. Nursing homes were expected to maintain visitation bans despite the public's ire, the chamber recalls.

In his statement, Lanno has deeply and personally insulted nursing home staff and undermined the confidence of residents and their loved ones, the chamber finds.

"Accusations and generalization impede the will to work. As representatives of care homes, we deem it imperative for you to issue a public statement of apology and support for nursing home staff," the chamber adds.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!