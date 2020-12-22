Health Board comms chief asked to resign after criticizing vaccine plan ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Patient receiving a vaccine (photo is illustrative).
Patient receiving a vaccine (photo is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Health Boards's head of communications Simmo Saar has been asked to leave his position after he anonymously criticized the state's coronavirus vaccination plan but was later identified, daily newspaper Postimees reported on Tuesday.

Saar told Postimees (link in English): "It is certainly not my intention here to unjustifiably criticize the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Health Board or the Government of the Republic. Actually, I'm worried. I am worried as a citizen, as a father, as a partner. When I look at how vaccination against the coronavirus is planned in Estonia, I find that it has been done too late, and when it is said today that there is a great plan, I will honestly say that it is not a plan. It is, at best, the starting point for a vaccination strategy."

"If we are talking today about the fact that we are developing a logistics procurement, while our family doctors have not received precise instructions on vaccination, the training is still needed, then I would say that we do not have a plan at the moment," Saar said.

Simmo Saar in February 2020. Source: Romi Hasa

According to him, the first vaccinations in December are propagandistic PR stunts and after that, there will probably be silence for a while, because the procurements need to be carried out, the details need to be worked out and the actual vaccination can most probably be seen starting from the spring.

Following an anonymous interview with the Kanal 2 television channel last week, Saar said that it has been a difficult time for him.

"Last week has undoubtedly been very difficult for me personally. While the program was broadcast on Monday, then Tuesday was mainly about deciphering the news clip to get the voice distortion from it. It was then concluded that there was no need to continue working with such a person, and it has now been suggested to me to start planning life in another sphere. No, I haven't been fired. I'm still the head of communications at the Health Board, but I've been told I should do something else," he said.

Head of the Health Board Üllar Lanno said trust in Saar has been shaken. Lanno said (link in Estonian): "I have been watching Simmo for a long time and I have long thought that he needs to rest, it is easy to overwork. I asked if he would not like sick leave or a vacation."

Last week, Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) said the country would be ready to start vaccinations on December 27.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

