Health Board director: Coronavirus infection rate is increasing

Health Board director Üllar Lanno.
Health Board director Üllar Lanno. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Coronavirus infections and deaths in Estonia are on the rise and the moment of truth will come in January, director general of the Health Board Üllar Lanno said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"The numbers of deaths of patients have increased, and this comes from the groups 60+, 70+ and 80+. This is something that we should think about, in order for us not to have to speak about such sad death statistics," Lanno said. 

He said that while there are over 7,000 infected people in Estonia, the good thing is that the numbers of people who come into contact with a diseased person have been decreasing throughout the month.

Speaking about infection statistics, the biggest change has taken place in the age group 10-19, which is assumed to be because the school break is underway, he said.

"What makes us sad is the group 80+, and we can likewise see an increase in the age groups 30-39 and 60-69, and with the latter group we can see that people have been visiting grandparents," Lanno said. 

He said that the latest data reveals the infection in Estonia continues and increases. 

"That there could be an immediate relaxation right now, we cannot see it. People didn't go to take a test during Christmas and the same will be repeated during the end-of-year holiday. It's mainly in January that we will face the moment of truth," the director general of the Health Board added. 

The Health Board said earlier on Wednesday that 6,648 tests were analyzed in Estonia for coronavirus during the past 24 hours, of which the results of 968 first-time tests, equaling 14.6 percent of the total number of tests, were positive, while five patients died. 

Editor: Helen Wright

