Lanno: Vaccination plan should be based on manufacturer's directions ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Üllar Lanno.
Üllar Lanno. Source: ERR
News

Head of the Health Board (Terviseamet), Üllar Lanno, said that even though there are debates whether to extend the time in between the two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, Estonia should base its actions on the directions given by the vaccine manufacturers.

A debate has risen in Europe whether to give the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus to as many people as possible, and leave the second injection for when the new delivery of vaccines arrives.

"I believe that when we take the process of formulating medications, then all tests that have been done for understanding when does the immunization arises, then in the case of Pfizer, there is the understanding that after six days of the second injection, the maximum immunization should arise. The vaccine manufacturer has given clear directions on the package leaflet. I think it would be very irresponsible to start doubting the tests, which have been made. I think we should rather base our actions on the rules given to us," Üllar Lanno said on ETV's current affairs show "Esimene stuudio" Wednesday.

"When we have a pharmaceutical corporation, which is over 170 years old and knowing its corporative power, its team, I still think we should trust the team because they have done the vaccine in the best hope to help the humankind," he added.

Lanno admitted that there is a certain competition for the vaccines between countries. He said that the size of the country determines which country receives the largest amount of vaccine doses.

"It's probable that all big countries can take what they can take from the top. And some level of competition can be sensed between the countries because it didn't happen without a reason that Europe was offered a chance to buy extra doses from the factories in the U.S. Estonia bought an extra 50,000 doses of Pfizer from there," Lanno explained.

He added that Estonia has been very responsible when it comes to purchasing the vaccines and gone along with all possibilities provided by the EU.

Lanno believes that in May-June, it could be possible to reach a stage where half of the population is vaccinated.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:41

Expert: Law not clear on place of mass Riigikogu bill amendments

14:23

PERH plans to sell psychiatry clinic plots at Seewald manor

13:56

Church of Kazan to be restored for 300th anniversary

13:33

13 EU members call for vaccine aid for Eastern Partnership countries

13:07

Reform leader: Riigikogu committee seriously out of line on marriage bill

13:07

National football team's year to start against Hungarian top-flight club

12:46

Chief justice: Highly competitive judicial process limits open trials scope

12:42

Health Board: 1,104 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

12:17

Survey: Social minister Tanel Kiik most trusted politician in Estonia

11:51

Lanno: Vaccination plan should be based on manufacturer's directions

11:34

Ida-Viru entrepreneurs call government's support measure system confusing

11:08

National handball team gets first win in 2022 Euro qualifiers

10:48

Raimond Kaljulaid announced as SDE mayor of Tallinn candidate

10:21

AK: 2,000 firms in Harju, Ida-Viru counties eligible for wage support

09:49

Tartu schools start new term with partial distance learning

09:26

Ministry does not know Moderna COVID-19 vaccine delivery schedule

08:51

Constitution committee chair: Marriage bill will reach Riigikogu on Wednesday

08:27

Opinion: Pandemic highlighted shortcomings in Estonian e-Government

02:12

Prime minister, foreign minister condemn US Capitol mob invasion Updated

06.01

City of Tartu to grant nearly €773,000 in sports events support

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: