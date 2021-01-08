Health Board: High number of daily new cases could stay for weeks ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Adviser to the Epidemic Control Department at the Health Board Irina Dontšenko.
Adviser to the Epidemic Control Department at the Health Board Irina Dontšenko. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Adviser to the Epidemic Control Department at the Health Board Irina Dontšenko said the coronavirus situation in Estonia is stably difficult and the high number of infections can stay for the coming weeks.

According to the Health Board, the holiday period is to blame for the high number of new cases diagnosed on Thursday (1,104 - ed.).

"The restrictions that have been established nationewide and also Ida-Viru and Harju counties, it seems as if not all people followed the rules and different gatherings have still been organized, as a result of which the virus could spread," Dontšenko said.

The situation in Tallinn and Harju County, with 713 new cases as of Thursday, is still a point of concern, according to Dontšenko. A rise in infections is also visible in other parts of Estonia however, except for Ida-Viru County.

"Ida-Viru County gives us happy signs of stabilizing, but there are counties where a rise in infections has been spotted. These are counties in central and southern Estonia," the Health Board official said.

The largest part of infected people is made up of working aged people and people aged 65 and up. Care homes brought close to 10 percent of all diagnosed new infections on Thursday, school-aged children make up some 5 percent of total cases.

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) said restrictions established on hobby education and contact classes last year have helped stabilize the infection numbers over the last week.

"While we feared an increase, we saw that the infection indicator was in a slight growth trend before the holidays. We can say now that with the different restrictions set on hobby education, sports, later to study in schools have given an effect," Kiik said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:17

Government will not ease restrictions on Harju and Ida-Viru sports clubs

08:50

Sewage monitoring study predicting rise in COVID-19 across Estonia

08:21

Health Board: High number of daily new cases could stay for weeks

07.01

Pealtnägija: Children of same-sex couples red line of marriage debate

07.01

Russian border crossings increased by 15 percent in December

07.01

Close to 200 EDF conscripts in quarantine after Christmas leave

07.01

HOIA COVID-19 exposure notification app hits 250,000 users

07.01

Reform leader: Riigikogu committee seriously out of line on marriage bill Updated

07.01

Health Board: 1,104 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

07.01

Ratas condemns fatal shooting in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district

07.01

US politics expert: Republicans may halt Trump's political activity

07.01

Gallery: 'Pink Cloud' city space exhibition opens in Tallinn

07.01

Helme: I keep my fingers crossed for the US people, not politicians

07.01

Opinion: It is all about democracy

07.01

Negative COVID-19 test must be shown on arrival to Estonia from January 15

07.01

Expert: Law not clear on place of mass Riigikogu bill amendments

07.01

PERH plans to sell psychiatry clinic plots at Seewald Manor

07.01

Church of Kazan to be restored for 300th anniversary

07.01

13 EU members call for vaccine aid for Eastern Partnership countries

07.01

National football team's year to start against Hungarian top-flight club

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: