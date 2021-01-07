HOIA COVID-19 exposure notification app hits 250,000 users

The Estonian coronavirus exposure notification app HOIA reached 250,000 users on Wednesday; the app helps notify close contacts who would otherwise not have been informed of having been exposed to the virus.

"While the number of downloads is already quite high, people should also inform their close contacts through Hoia upon falling ill. It is of great help to the Health Board in terms of contact tracing," Deputy Director General of the Health Board Mari-Anne Härma said.

Harma added that if a person has been notified through HOIA about having come into close contact with a person infected with the coronavirus, they need to inform the Health Board by calling the state helpline 1247 or the Health Board's information line 7 943 500.

The app has been downloaded 250,944 times to date, and 2,416 people have marked themselves as being ill on the app, of which active cases currently number 540, according to information by the Health and Welfare Information Systems Center (TEHIK).

The free app notifies the user if they have been in close contact with a coronavirus carrier. It is also possible to inform other users anonymously about one's infection.

The phones of the users of the application exchange anonymous codes, and the state, the manufacturer of the application and the manufacturer of the phone will not know who was in close contact with whom.

Estonia has a population of 1.3 million.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

