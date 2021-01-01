Health Board: 417 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, five deaths ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

A message of Tallinn's Old Town Christmas tree which says
A message of Tallinn's Old Town Christmas tree which says "No to covid in 2021". Source: Ellina Katšan/ ERR
Five patients infected with coronavirus died and 417 cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Friday.

Five people died, four men aged 58, 83, 90 and 93 and one woman aged 71.

266 new cases were recorded in Harju County with 211 cases in Tallinn. Forty-six cases were diagnosed in residents of Ida-Viru County, 24 in Pärnu County, 18 each in Tartu and Järva counties, 13 in Saare County and 10 in Lääne-Viru County.

There were five each in Hiiu and Rapla counties, two in Võru County and one each in Jõgeva, Lääne, Põlva, Valga and Viljandi counties. Five cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 3,508 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 11.9 percent. The 14-day average is 582.78 per 100,000 inhabitants.

As of Friday morning, 381 people are being treated in hopstial. 

In total, 234 people have died after becoming infected with coronavirus and 28,506 people have tested positive for the disease.

2,487 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Situation by region

Almost 25,000 people are being monitored by the Health Board

The Northern Regional Department is monitoring more than 15,600 people of whom 4,372 are infected.

More than 5,000 people are being monitored by the Eastern Regional Department and 1,617 are infected.

More than 2,800 people are being monitored by the Southern Regional Department, of whom 846 are infected.

The Western Regional Department is monitoring more than 1,400 people and 434 are infected.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app ' HOIA ' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the  Google Play Store  or  App Store . Read  ERR News' feature  about the app here. 

Editor: Helen Wright

