AK: 2,000 firms in Harju, Ida-Viru counties eligible for wage support ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) office in Tallinn.
Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) office in Tallinn. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

Approximately 2,000 firms in Harju and Ida-Viru counties who have been hit hardest by the coronavirus restrictions are eligible to apply for the latest round of state support, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Wednesday night. The support will help to cover labor costs, from the beginning of next month.

Restrictions rolled out in both counties are more stringent than in the rest of the country, due to their higher coronavirus rates, and include the closure of all restaurants– except for takeaway purposes– bars, cinemas, theaters, sports centers and spas. The restrictions are set to run until January 17.

While the state offered support to firms similarly hit by the initial spring wave of the pandemic, this went directly to the employees themselves (though applications were conducted by employers). This time around, the support will be paid directly to and for the use of the employers themselves.

The support, to be channeled via the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) will be payable immediately, ERR's online news in Estonian reports, and follows an announcement at the end of 2020 that €16 million was to be set aside for the purpose.

Meelis Paavel, head of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, said the money granted to employers will be based on the salary fund for November, i.e. the last full month before the latest round of restrictions entered into effect.

Conditions include a bar on recipient firms making lay-offs either during the restriction period, December 28-January 17, or for a month thereafter.

The maximum rate of compensation for labor costs per employer is €180,000, which is sufficient to cover the wage costs at all bar the largest firms, social affairs minister Tanel Kiik says.

Other support measures are also open to companies hit by the pandemic, and the Unemployment Insurance Fund is also mulling providing a further €800,000 towards self-employed people in the same affected areas.

The government is also to consider the situation with those affected by coronavirus restrictions in the rest of the country.

Applications for the latest state support will be open to firms in Harju and Ida-Viru counties from February 1.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:41

Expert: Law not clear on place of mass Riigikogu bill amendments

14:23

PERH plans to sell psychiatry clinic plots at Seewald manor

13:56

Church of Kazan to be restored for 300th anniversary

13:33

13 EU members call for vaccine aid for Eastern Partnership countries

13:07

Reform leader: Riigikogu committee seriously out of line on marriage bill

13:07

National football team's year to start against Hungarian top-flight club

12:46

Chief justice: Highly competitive judicial process limits open trials scope

12:42

Health Board: 1,104 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

12:17

Survey: Social minister Tanel Kiik most trusted politician in Estonia

11:51

Lanno: Vaccination plan should be based on manufacturer's directions

11:34

Ida-Viru entrepreneurs call government's support measure system confusing

11:08

National handball team gets first win in 2022 Euro qualifiers

10:48

Raimond Kaljulaid announced as SDE mayor of Tallinn candidate

10:21

AK: 2,000 firms in Harju, Ida-Viru counties eligible for wage support

09:49

Tartu schools start new term with partial distance learning

09:26

Ministry does not know Moderna COVID-19 vaccine delivery schedule

08:51

Constitution committee chair: Marriage bill will reach Riigikogu on Wednesday

08:27

Opinion: Pandemic highlighted shortcomings in Estonian e-Government

02:12

Prime minister, foreign minister condemn US Capitol mob invasion Updated

06.01

City of Tartu to grant nearly €773,000 in sports events support

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: