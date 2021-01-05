Tallink passenger figures down nearly 62 percent in 2020 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Tallink CEO Paavo Nõgene.
Tallink CEO Paavo Nõgene. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Tallink Grupp's total passenger numbers fell by 61.8 percent on year in 2020, the company says, a development it called unsurprising given the pandemic. Cargo transport only fell a little over 5 percent, over the same period.

Tallink ferried 3,732,102 passengers on all its routes in 2020, compared with 9,763,210 in 2019.

Tallink CEO Paavo Nõgene said via a press release that: "These statistics will not be a surprise to anyone, as we have shared our updates and statistics throughout the year and have been completely open about the impact of the global pandemic on our business."

The company had done all it could to deal with the pandemic, he added. The group published its 2020 fourth quarter and December passenger and cargo figures, which give an overall picture of the effects of the ongoing pandemic.

Tallink CEO: Company has had to think on its feet through pandemic

Nõgene said that the company had done all it could to deal with the changes.

"Considering the periodic total lock-downs and travel restrictions which have been in place since March 2020, only slightly easing for two months last summer, the company has weathered this storm as well as possible. We have done everything in our power to think on our feet, react, change, innovate and prioritise everyone's safety at the same time to ensure we continue to sail in 2021 and beyond. We have also done everything in our power to preserve and protect the assets of our investors and shareholders to the maximum extent," Nõgene said.

While growth targets for passengers and cargo in 2020, which Nõgene called ambitious, were not met, the company achieved a far more important continuation of services in both areas, as restrictions continued to be imposed while infection rates mounted.

Passenger numbers decreased on all the company's routes, with several of the routes suspended for long periods during the year due to travel restrictions and states of emergency.

Cargo only saw small fall

The largest drop in passenger numbers occurred on the Latvia-Sweden route (82.5 percent fewer passengers in 2020 compared with 2019) and on the Estonia-Sweden routes (81.9 percent fewer passengers on year), where regular passenger traffic had been either completely  or partly suspended since March 2020.

Passenger numbers on Finland-Sweden routes also decreased in 2020, by 66.1 percent, compared with 2019, and on the Estonia-Finland routes by 52.3 per cent on year.

Cargo transport only fell by 5.2 percent in 2020, to 359,811 units; while passenger transport between Estonia and Finland, for instance, came to a standstill during the peak of the initial spring coronavirus wave, cargo flows were kept active, to enable the transit of essential items, and the volume of cargo moving between Estonia and its northern neighbor rose by one percent on year.

Passenger vehicles down nearly 37 percent in 2020

The number of passenger vehicles transported in 2020 also fell, 36.7 percent overall and across all the group's routes, in 2020.

The largest drop was again evident on the fully- or partly-suspended Latvia-Sweden and Estonia-Sweden routes.  

Paavo Nõgene also expressed thanks to customers for sticking with the company, which received a €100-million support package from state credit agency KredEx to help deal with the pandemic's effects – Tallink also operates hotels, which have been heavily hit by the crisis – and looked forward to continued custom next year. 

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:38

Tallink passenger figures down nearly 62 percent in 2020

11:14

Former Health Board official: Risk groups should be vaccinated concurrently

11:06

Health Board: 429 new cases of coronavirus, six deaths

10:48

COVID-19 vaccine administration hindered by holidays and staff training

10:18

Riigikogu committee has over 9,000 marriage bill amendments to sift through

10:11

Medicines agency: Estonia sticking with two coronavirus doses per person

10:08

People recovered from coronavirus still informed of isolation obligation

09:47

Six Estonian tennis players in WTA rankings to start year

09:25

Hotels receive boost from domestic tourists over new year

08:58

Paper: 12,000 people applied to opt-out of pensions second pillar so far

08:31

Prime minister: Our desire is to vaccinate faster

04.01

Coronavirus round-up: December 28 - January 3

04.01

Second batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Estonia

04.01

University of Tartu Library former director returns to Tartu City Council

04.01

Marriage referendum campaigns raise €150,000 in donations

04.01

Reform Party MP: EKRE seeking to isolate Estonia from friends and partners

04.01

President tells government to 'pull yourselves together' Updated

04.01

Archaeologists discover Medieval, early modern objects in Tartu city center

04.01

2020 warmest year in Estonian climate history

04.01

Tuuli Tomingas takes biathlon crown in Estonian championships

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: