European Commission transport chief: 2021 will see airline closures

Henrik Hololei.
Henrik Hololei. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The first months of 2021 will remain extremely difficult for airlines, with some closures likely and reduced travel opportunities as a result, Henrik Hololei, Director-General of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport, told ERR Sunday.

Speaking to ERR's Toomas Sildam, Holohei said: "This year will be particularly quiet, but there is some hope that things will get better in the second quarter as the [coronavirus] vaccine reaches the mass of populations more widely. I believe this will bring a more positive turnaround. But it will definitely be an extremely difficult year."

Some airlines will be forced to wind up, meaning there will be fewer travel options and choices than we have become accustomed to, he noted.

"The main point is that this trend will start to reverse, and more people will be able to move about and fly again. This will be related to how fast the vaccine reaches the public and how effective it is. The more people vaccinated, the faster normal life will also be restored," he added.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

No comments yet.
