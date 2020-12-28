Tallinn Airport planning to relaunch flights to London and Minsk

Flights to Belarus and the United Kingdom will be relaunched this week, Tallinn Airport announced on Monday.

AirBaltic, Ryanair and EasyJet will restart their Tallinn-London flights on January 1, after a flight ban due to fears of a new mutant strain of coronavirus ends on December 31. However, the government has not yet publically confirmed the flight ban will end on January 1.

Belarusian Airline Belavia will relaunch its flights to Minsk on January 2.

It is currently possible to fly to the following destinations:

Amsterdam (Air Baltic)

Berlin (Air Baltic)

Brussels (Air Baltic)

Frankfurt (Lufthansa)

Helsinki (Finnair )

Copenhagen (Air Baltic, SAS)

Milan (Ryanair)

Oslo (Air Baltic)

Paphos (Ryanair)

Riga (Air Baltic)

Stockholm (Air Baltic, SAS)

Warsaw (LOT)

Starting from September 1, all passengers arriving in the country via the airport can take a free initial coronavirus test at the airport. The test is free for Estonian citizens and foreigners can take the test for a fee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!