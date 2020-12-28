Virologist: New virus strain may already have arrived in Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Irja Lutsar
Irja Lutsar Source: ERR / Siim Lõvi
News

With the first case of the new strain of SARS-Cov-2 having recently been discovered in Finland in a passenger arriving from the United Kingdom, Irja Lutsar, virology professor and head of the anti-COVID-19 research council advising the Estonian government, said that nothing new has been learned about the new strain, including whether or not the course of illness caused by it is any more severe, Postimees reports.

"The new strain has 17 mutations, many of them in the spike protein area," Lutsar told Postimees. The new allegedly faster spreading variant of SARS-Cov-2 was initially found in the United Kingdom.

"This strain reached Europe even before air traffic was halted," Lutsar said. "Other states that have begun looking for it have found cases of the strain, too."

When asked if the new strain can quickly spread to Estonia now that it has also been found in Finland, Lutsar noted that it may already have arrived.

"We don't know that it's not here yet; we simply haven't found it here," she said, adding that over 300 strains have been studied to date. 

Eike Kingsepp, media adviser of the Health Board, told Postimees that the search of the new strain is already underway in Estonia and, fortunately, it has yet to be found. 

"We're looking for the new strain in everyone arriving from the United Kingdom as well as their next of kin," she said.

Lutsar noted that RNA viruses are mutating constantly and the strain that is currently deemed ordinary is not the same one found in Wuhan last year.

"Such mutations have also been found in Spain," she added.

The virologist said that there is not proof yet of the new strain causing more severe illness or higher mortality.

"It has been assumed that this strain is more easily contracted by children, but these are just speculations," she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:38

Education minister proposes to send children back to school

19:08

Coronavirus round-up: December 21-27

18:43

Opposition marriage referendum bill amendments may be presented last minute

16:43

Virologist: New virus strain may already have arrived in Estonia

16:11

Interior minister endorses distribution of 2021 immigration quota

15:51

Tallinn Airport planning to relaunch flights to London and Minsk

15:25

Digging work at Ämari Air Base reveals valuable archaeological finds

14:56

Estonia to buy 50,000 additional doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

14:19

Justice chancellor hits out on social media at sports facility closure

14:17

Weather service issues level 1 weather warning due to windy conditions, ice

13:12

Hunt plays pivotal role in Bengals win at Houston

12:45

Estonia 200 and EKRE gain most new members in 2020

12:32

Health Board: 416 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, 431 patients in hospital Updated

12:03

AK: 2021 Defense spending to reach record level

11:01

Writer's union reverses course and expels Peeter Helme

10:09

Coronavirus outbeaks reported in Lääne-Viru, Ida-Viru care homes

09:37

Children still need computers for distance learning

09:14

Foreign minister: Media bias and external pressure strengthening coalition

08:29

Over 200 health-care workers receive COVID-19 vaccination on first day

08:16

New Harju County coronavirus restrictions enter into force

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: