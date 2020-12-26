Nordica launches two repatriation flights between Tallinn and London ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A jet in Nordica livery at Tallinn Airport.
A jet in Nordica livery at Tallinn Airport. Source: Nordica
News

Airline Nordica is selling tickets for two chartered repatriation flights between Tallinn and the United Kingdom on December 29 to help people stranded in both countries return home.

The London Gatwick-bound flight will depart at 9 a.m. from Tallinn Airport on Tuesday, and the Tallinn-bound flight will depart at 11 a.m. from London Gatwick on the same day.

Tickets cost €250 and can be bought from the company's website.

Director of Communications at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aari Lemmik told ERR the ministry has been mapping Estonians in need of help and due to the number trying to get home the Nordica flights have been agreed.

However, she said no more repatriation flights are planned and reiterated the advice that only those who urgently need to travel should do so. The ministry is asking travelers to register on the Reisi Targalt website before they go.

Estonia, the Baltics and dozens of other countries suspended air traffic with the United Kingdom last weekend after the U.K reported the discovery of a new, potentially more infectious strain of the coronavirus.

The three Baltic states have agreed to keep the restrictions in place until December 31 but collectively agreed on a repatriation airBaltic flight from London to Riga on December 28.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

