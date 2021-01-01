Tallinn Airport highlights new UK-Estonia travel rules after Brexit ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The passenger terminal at Tallinn Airport.
The passenger terminal at Tallinn Airport. Source: Sander Koit/ERR
News

Tallinn Airport has issued advice about traveling between Estonia and the United Kingdom now the country has left the European Union.

Tallinn Airport has highlighted the most important changes, effective from January 1, 2021 concerning travelling.

Starting from January 1, 2021, all tourists, people travelling for business purposes, and students, who do not intend to stay in the UK for longer than six consecutive months, are allowed to travel to the UK visa-free and stay in the UK for up to six consecutive months.

When travelling, it is recommended to use a valid passport instead of an ID card. The United Kingdom allows EU citizens to enter with valid ID-card until October 31, 2021.

It is necessary to get health insurance when travelling to the UK as the European Health Insurance Card will no longer be valid in the United Kingdom from January 1, 2021.

From January 1, 2021, the Estonian drivers must possess an international Green Card when driving in the UK and vice versa.

From January 1, 2021, the level of protection for passengers travelling between the EU and the UK will change. Depending on the means of transport, the EU passengers' rights may no longer apply when entering or leaving the UK.

When travelling to the UK, we recommend examining the UK customs regulations. Import of certain goods or personal belongings (such as food, plants and plant products, medicinal products, etc.) are subject to special requirements and these goods must be declared to customs.

When returning to Estonia from a trip, it must be considered that duty-free import is subject to the same restrictions as when arriving from a third country. Any goods of a commercial nature or with the customs value exceeding the tax-free value or quantity, brought along by passenger, are subject to customs duty, VAT and excise tax.

Be aware that from January 1, 2021, higher roaming charges may apply to mobile services in the UK. We ask you to check with your phone operator to find out about any roaming charges.

From January 1, 2021, the European Union pet passport is no longer an acceptable document for travelling. We advise to check the requirements on bringing a pet to the UK from the UK customs webpage.

From January 1, 2021, EU citizens will have no legal basis to approach UK embassies or consulates for consular assistance in a third country.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:46

Health Board: 417 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, five deaths

10:20

Tallinn Airport highlights new UK-Estonia travel rules after Brexit

00:44

Gallery: Tallinn's New Year's fireworks

31.12

President's New Year's speech: 'No one is alone'

31.12

ERR News schedule over the New Year holiday

31.12

ERR News looks back at 2020 in Estonia

31.12

India to open embassy in Estonia

31.12

Well-known diplomats leave Isamaa party

31.12

Government approves new COVID-19 business support package

31.12

Government approves COVID-19 testing rules for arrivals from United Kingdom

31.12

Health Board: 738 new coronavirus cases, three deaths, in past 24 hours

31.12

Constitution centennial marked by new English translation

31.12

Study: Movement between Estonian counties rose during Christmas week

31.12

AK: Opposition amendment tactic may postpone marriage referendum to summer

31.12

Statistics: November retail trade performance stronger than previous year

31.12

More than 700 people received Estonian citizenship in 2020

31.12

Weather: 2020 goes out cloudy, around zero degrees

31.12

2,647 people passed Estonian state language exams in 2020

30.12

Gallery: Katri Raik elected Narva mayor

30.12

Minister: Harsher COVID-19 restrictions would provoke backlash

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: