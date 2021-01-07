1,104 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed over the course of the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Thursday. This is the first time more than 1,000 cases have been diagnosed in the same 24 hour period.

In total, 7,148 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 15.4 percent. Testing has now returned to the same level as before the Christmas holidays and the 14-day average is 582.48 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The previous highest number of positive cases diagnosed on a single day was 968 on December 30, which was due to a backlog in the labs.

Of the new cases, 713 were diagnosed in Harju County with 533 of those in Tallinn. 155 cases were recorded in Ida-Viru County, 51 in Tartu County and 50 in Pärnu County.

The next highest number of cases was 19 in Lääne-Viru County, 16 each in Võru and Rapla counties and 14 each in Valga and Järva counties. Eleven cases were reported in Viljandi County, nine in Saare County, seven in Jõgeva County, five in Hiiu County and three each in Lääne and Põlva counties. Eighteen cases had no information in the population register.

The below graph shows that on the majority of days between December 24 and January 6 the number of tests analyzed was fewer than 3,500 a day. Before Christmas, more than 5,000 tests were analyzed on most days.

394 patients are being treated in hospital and 6,632 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

During the day, four people infected with the coronavirus died, three men aged 88, 76 and 62 and a 63-year-old woman. A total of 265 people infected with the coronavirus have died in Estonia.

More than 22,200 people are being monitored by the Health Board

More than 13,900 people are being monitored in the northern region, of whom 4,388 are infected.

The Eastern Regional Department is monitoring more than 4,200 people, of whom 1,340 are infected.

More than 1,300 people, 433 of whom are infected, are being monitored in the western region.

Over 2,600 people are being monitored by the Southern Regional Department, of whom 944 are infected.

To view more data in English, Russian or Estonian visit the Health Board's website or Koroonakaart.

Editor's note: This article was updated to add information about deaths and cases in each region.

