Ministers will not receive COVID-19 vaccinations anytime soon

The first COVID-19 vaccines administered at Tartu University Hospital and University Family Doctors' Center.
The first COVID-19 vaccines administered at Tartu University Hospital and University Family Doctors' Center. Source: Jassu Hertsmann / Ministry of Social Affairs.
Government ministers will not be among the first to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as priority is being given to doctors and health care staff, Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) has said.

In other countries, politicians or heads of states have been among the first to get the new Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine but this will not be the case in Estonia.

When more doses have been delivered in the coming months, campaigns involving high profile people will be used to raise the level of trust in the vaccine and to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Kiik told ERR that events similar to Sunday, when the first vaccines were given to well known medical personnel in front of the media, will definitely take place in the future.

"If we now move forward gradually as supplies increase, we will certainly take similar actions," the minister told ERR.

This week, the vaccination of health care workers began in many hospitals, ambulance services and emergency medical centers across Estonia after almost 10,000 doses of the vaccine arrived on Saturday. More than 200 health care workers have received the shot so far.

"We have consciously started in the field of healthcare as it is the most critical sector with the highest risk of infection," Kiik said. 

Editor: Helen Wright

