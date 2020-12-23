There were five deaths and 664 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Wednesday. The 14-day infection rate is 545.91 per 100,000.

Five people infected with the virus - two women, aged 80 and 86, and three men, aged 61, 77 and 81 - died during the past day, bringing to 192 the total number of COVID-19 patients in Estonia who have died.

In Harju County there were 369 cases recorded and 277 of those were in Tallinn.

There were 132 cases in Ida-Viru County, 41 in Tartu County, 34 in Pärnu County, 15 in Võru County, 12 in Järva County, 11 in Lääne-Viru County, nine in Saare County, eight in Rapla County and six each in Hiiu and Põlva counties. Three cases were reported in Jõgeva County, two each in Valga and Viljandi counties and one in Lääne County,

There were 13 cases without any information in the population register.

In total, 5,824 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 11.4 percent.

As of Wednesday morning, 371 people are being treated in hospitals.

Altogether 1,203 cases of COVID-19 involving 1,179 patients have been closed in hospitals. A total of 14,543 people have recovered from the virus. Of those, 11,023 cases have been closed, while for 3,520 people more than 28 days have passed since a positive test result and they are not in hospital.

Since the development of the coronavirus detection capability in Estonia in the spring of 2020, over 597,377 SARS-CoV2 virus tests have been performed. There have been a total of 23,309 positive first-time tests.

Situation by region

The Health Board is monitoring over 29,000 people for coronavirus.

The northern regional department of the Health Board is monitoring over 19,000 people, of whom 4,094 have become infected.

The eastern regional department of the Health Board is monitoring over 5,900 people, of whom 1,581 are infected.

The regional department of the Health Board for southern Estonia currently is monitoring over 2,400 people, of whom 604 have become infected.

The regional department of the Health Board for western Estonia currently is monitoring over 1,700 people, of whom 398 are infected.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

